'Johnno' helping to paint picture of Accrington homelessness in art exhibition

A homeless man has helped with an art project aiming to raise awareness about the issue in Accrington.

John Walsh, known as Johnno, is one of a group of service users at charity Maundy Relief’s new ‘Streets Ahead’ project.

The Observer reported last week how the former postman, 50, had complained after his tent with his personal valuables was confiscated by council officers.

Hyndburn council said the confiscation was ‘a genuine misunderstanding’ and will replace his items.

The focal point of the artwork is a collage which borrows the ‘Keep your coins, I want change’ slogan of a mural by graffiti artist Banksy.

Johnno, who thanked the community who rallied round to help last year after his belongings were destroyed by fire , helped to make the collage, to go on display from next month.

Lucy Hardwick, Maundy Relief manager, said: “Johnno is a lovely man, a positive person who really wants to contribute.

“He looks out for other people a lot but has fallen on hard times.

“Life hasn’t been easy for him, especially of late, and he finds the work important.”

The artwork will be at Accrington Library for a month from October 24.