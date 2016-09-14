How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

'Johnno' helping to paint picture of Accrington homelessness in art exhibition

  • Updated
  • By

Homeless man John Walsh has helped create a collage based on Banksy's 'Keep your coins, I want change' mural

VIEW GALLERY

A homeless man has helped with an art project aiming to raise awareness about the issue in Accrington.

John Walsh, known as Johnno, is one of a group of service users at charity Maundy Relief’s new ‘Streets Ahead’ project.

The Observer reported last week how the former postman, 50, had complained after his tent with his personal valuables was confiscated by council officers.

Hyndburn council said the confiscation was ‘a genuine misunderstanding’ and will replace his items.

The focal point of the artwork is a collage which borrows the ‘Keep your coins, I want change’ slogan of a mural by graffiti artist Banksy.

Johnno, who thanked the community who rallied round to help last year after his belongings were destroyed by fire , helped to make the collage, to go on display from next month.

Lucy Hardwick, Maundy Relief manager, said: “Johnno is a lovely man, a positive person who really wants to contribute.

“He looks out for other people a lot but has fallen on hard times.

“Life hasn’t been easy for him, especially of late, and he finds the work important.”

The artwork will be at Accrington Library for a month from October 24.

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Fed up residents call on police to put stop to 'crime spree'

Sandy Lane residents have experienced car, bicycle and stone slab thefts in recent weeks

Previous Articles

Council admit to 'misunderstanding' after destroying homeless man's tent and binning belongings

Town hall bosses say they will replace the items belonging to Johnno, 50

Related Tags

In The News
Maundy Relief
Places
Accrington
Organisations
Hyndburn Council
Accrington library

Most Read in News

  1. St James' Church
    Crime fears see listed St James Church Kirk put up for sale
  2. Hyndburn
    Accrington name to be restored to House of Commons under new proposals
  3. Accrington
    'Johnno' helping to paint picture of Accrington homelessness in art exhibition
  4. Oswaldtwistle Mills
    Britain's Got Talent star performs at carers ceremony
  5. News
    Long-standing Accrington market trader hands reins on to son

Most Read

  1. St James' Church
    Crime fears see listed St James Church Kirk put up for sale
  2. Hyndburn
    Accrington name to be restored to House of Commons under new proposals
  3. Accrington
    'Johnno' helping to paint picture of Accrington homelessness in art exhibition
  4. News
    Long-standing Accrington market trader hands reins on to son
  5. Oswaldtwistle Mills
    Britain's Got Talent star performs at carers ceremony

Most Recent

Accrington Observer

Journalists

Stuart Pike
Deputy editor specialising in politics
Alex Bell
Crime
Bethany English
District reporter
Beth Abbit
Court reporter
Jon Macpherson
Reporter
Kate Watkins
Reporter specialising in communities
Garth Dawson
Photographer and columnist