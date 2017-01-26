Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A home shopping company has announced a major restructure as it plans to relocate its office.

Kleeneze, based at the Junction 7 business park in Clayton-le-Moors, will relocate its main office with 70 staff to the Globe Centre in Accrington in the next few weeks.

They will also transfer their packing and picking operation from Express Gifts in Church to a new purpose-built 100,000 sq ft warehouse in Heywood.

Kleeneze bosses said that only a ‘handful’ of staff based at Express Gifts will relocate out of the borough.

The move comes after the 94-year-old company, which specialises in supplying a diverse range of home, garden, health, beauty and gift products, sealed a £1.2 million funding deal with the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) to consolidate its logistics and distribution operation in Heywood and create up to 100 jobs in that area.

Michael Khatkar, Kleeneze managing director, said the move to the Globe Centre will be completed by the end of March and will help secure the ‘long-term future’ of their locally employed staff.

He said: “Finding a warehouse facility here was quite difficult. It became apparent that if we could help create jobs in the Heywood area then there was funding available. It means job security for people that work here, too. We have got 70 people who work here in Clayton and it gives them job security.

“Accrington is a great place to be and I never want to move out of here. The Globe Centre is a really lovely building for us.” Mr Khatkar said more jobs could be created in Accrington if their expansion plans are successful.

He said: “If we do have the growth we want in 2017 and 2018 then, by default, we will create more jobs as we will need more designers, more in IT and finance.”

He said that the relocation of their packing and picking operation should not have a knock-on effect on local jobs. He added: “They are people already employed by Findel.

“They have other jobs and are doing our picking and packing as a sideline to what they already do. We have very few people who solely work on our project.”

A Findel plc spokesperson said: “Express Gifts continues to go from strength to strength and we intend to utilise the space vacated by Kleeneze for additional lines in our new summer catalogue.”