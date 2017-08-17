Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pupils and staff at St Christopher’s Sixth Form are celebrating a results upgrade after achieving 82 per cent A* to C and 100 per cent A* to E grades.

Paul Cuff, head of sixth form and deputy headteacher at St Christopher’s High School, said the results were an improvement on last year.

He said: “We are very happy with the results and it’s a great testament to the hard work of the pupils and staff during a very difficult time when A Levels are reforming.

“It’s a big challenge and the students have really done themselves proud.

“They are now going on to some of the top universities like Cambridge and doing higher apprenticeships.

“We have around 120 students and our average point score has also increased, which is great.”

Jemima Jones, 18, from Accrington, got an A* in sociology, an A in physics and a B in law.

She will now go to Manchester University to study psychology.

She said: “It’s been very nerve-racking. One minute I was telling myself I was going to be all right and then the next minute I said I wasn’t going to do it.

“The results were better than I expected and I got into university which is great. I don’t have any plans for after that.”

Rachel Crowe, 18, from Accrington, will now become a trainee management accountant at Rolls Royce after achieving an A* in business and As in maths and geography.

She said: “I was just hoping to get three Bs as that’s what I needed. I wasn’t expecting to get what I did.

“I’m now going to be doing my dream job which is working with other people’s numbers. I applied on a whim and got in.

“I’m going to be starting work straight away and doing accountancy qualifications rather than a degree.

“I have been here for seven and years and I’m really going to miss it.”

James Tattersall, 18, from Accrington, will now study computer science at Warwick University after getting three As in maths, chemistry and computer science.

He said: “I’ve been trying not to think about it the last few weeks and to keep myself busy but time has been going fairly slow.

“The results are what I expected and what I needed. Some of the exams were quite nice and some were tough. It depended on the subject.”

William Gray, 18, from Great Harwood, surpassed his expectations after gaining A*s in maths and further maths and an A in physics.

He said: “They are better than I expected. I was hoping for three As.

“I’m going to Manchester University to study maths and at the moment I don’t have any plans for after that.

“It’s been a nerve-racking time, particularly the last few days. It’s a big relief that it’s now all over.”

Sam Hackett, 18, from Burnley, got three As in maths, computer science and chemistry will also study computer science at Nottingham University.

He said: “I was one mark off an A* in maths so it was pretty close. The maths exams were hard so I’m pleased to get so close.

“After university I might look to do a masters or a PHD. I’ve been at St Christopher’s for two years and had a good time.”

Rebecca Hartley, 18, from Burnley, got an A* in history and As in classics and English literature.

She will now go to Cambridge University to study English literature.

She said: “They were what I was hoping for but I didn’t think I would get them.

“I found some of the exams this year tough, particularly history and some of the literature papers.

“I have not really been sleeping the last few weeks so it’s a big relief.

“I thought there was nothing to lose by applying to Cambridge. The interview process was quite nerve-racking.

“I have absolutely no plans for after university. I just want to get through the next three years and go from there.”

Jess Odgers, 17, from Roughlee, achieved an A* in biology and As in chemistry and physics.

She said: “I was just happy when I got into Edinburgh University to go veterinary medicine, It made my day.

“It’s a five-year course and after that I want to become a vet.

“It’s been a great sixth form to come to and my sister is following in my footsteps in September.”

Charlotte Buffey, 19, from Brierfield, will study an engineering apprenticeship at Rolls Royce in Barnoldswick after getting a B in maths, a C in computer science and a D in physics.

She said: “I was hoping to get straight Bs but I’m happy with what I got.”

Oliver Boult, 18, from Burnley, achieved an A* in maths and As in further maths and physics.

He will now go on to study maths at York University before pursuing a career in banking or finance.

He said: “I’m over the moon with that. I wasn’t expecting anything like those results, especially in physics.

“The whole class did a mock exam a couple of weeks before and I got the lowest and a U as well so to get an A is amazing.

“I have got into York University which was my first choice. My family are very happy. My mum hasn’t slept but it’s over now.”

Niamh Crabtree, 18, from Burnley, achieved an A* in physics and As in biology and chemistry and will now study biochemistry at Durham University.

She said: “They were much better than I thought. I was hoping to get three As as that’s what I needed so I’m really happy.

“I have been here the whole seven years at both the school and the sixth form and really liked it. The teachers have been very supportive.”