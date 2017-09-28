Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

An air ambulance was mobilised after a man was left with ‘serious injuries’ after falling from a town centre car park.

Lancashire police say an area around the Accrington Arndale car park by Eastgate was blocked off while an air ambulance arrived to treat a man who has been injured after falling from one of its floors.

The man, understood to be in his 50s, is thought to have suffered broken bones as a result of the incident earlier this afternoon.

Police confirmed he has been airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital with leg injuries, hip injuries and facial injuries, and is 'seriously injured'.

A spokesman for Lancashire police said: “We were called at about 12.40pm.

“Ambulance and police were called. At this stage it’s being classed as broken bones. It appears he has not come from the top of the building.

There was a blockade in place while a helicopter from the North West Air Ambulance was on the scene that caused delays on Eastgate and Whalley Road.