Hyndburn students woke up this morning to find out if the months of hard work, revision and exams had paid off as they made their way to schools in the borough to pick up those all important brown envelopes.
Accrington Academy celebrating GCSE results
Students and staff at Accrington Academy are today celebrating their GCSE results, with 53% achieving five or more A*-C grades including a 4 or above in both English and maths, up from 45% last year.
There were additional celebrations for students who achieved the new highest grade 9 in English or maths.
Amongst the top performers were Samiya Iqbal, who achieved a grade 9 in maths and Kelly McDonald, Courtney Jackson, Oliver Hussey, Kyle Holliday and Ellie Barnes, who all achieved grade 9s in English
Andrew O’Brien, Executive Principal of Accrington Academy, said: “I am very pleased that we have continued our improvement at GCSE and that, in doing so, many more of our students will now be able to join our Sixth Form and continue to enjoy their education here. I am particularly impressed by the performance of those students who have achieved the new grade 9 in English or maths”.
Grade 9 success for these happy students
These pupils at Mount Carmel are celebrating getting the new top ‘9’ grade.
Here's the full breakdown of all Rhyddings School's GCSE results
Rhyddings Business and Enterprise School GCSE results released
Hollins Technology College celebrating 'pleasing' results today
Pupils, staff and parents were celebrating pleasing GCSE results today at The Hollins.
With pupils having sat new GCSE examinations in English, English literature and maths there was heightened interest in how they would perform. The school said that pleasingly, 56% of pupils achieved a standard pass (grade 4 or above) in both English and maths. Individually there were some excellent performances with Seona Bailey achieving an 8 in English, 6 in English literature, the new top grade of 9 in maths plus five other A*s, one A and a B. Megan Adshead achieved the top grade 9 in English with 7s in literature and maths.
She also gained four As, two Bs and a C. Coby Bolton was the highest performing boy gaining the top grade 9 in English literature as well as an 8 in English and a 7 in maths. Five grade As, a B and a Level 2 Merit completed his results. Jennifer Lochrie gained three 7s in the new GCSEs as well as two A*s, four As and a C, and Aminah Rahman got a 6 and 8 in English and English literature, 7 in maths, two A*s, three As and two Bs. Mollie-Jane Downham, Hollie Ticehurst and Awais Ali should also be congratulated on their excellent grades.
St Christopher's 'delighted' with this year's GCSE results
An Accrington headteacher has said his school’s pupils have exceeded expectations, despite “considerable national uncertainty” as a result of new tougher exams.
St Christopher’s headmaster Richard Jones said: “I am delighted with this year’s excellent set of GCSE results. At a time of considerable national uncertainty regarding the introduction of more rigorous and challenging GCSEs I am thrilled that our pupils have surpassed our high expectations.“Pupil attainment has been strong in all subject areas, especially in English and mathematics.
“I am delighted that over 90 per cent of the year group gained a good pass in English and over 80 per cent in maths.”
Mr Jones said that - taken together - the performance of the class of 2017 represents some of the best results in the school’s history and saluted the joint efforts of pupils and staff.
He added: “Our pupils deserve all the praise and acclaim that they will receive and I wish them well, from the ten who achieved a clean sweep of A and A* grades to those who made great progress and overcame challenging circumstances. They are a wonderful group of well-rounded young people. I am thrilled that so many have chosen to continue their studies with us in the sixth form.
“I also want to highlight the dedication and expertise of our talented teachers who have guided and nurtured them through their time at the school and to thank our parents for their unstinting support. These results help to reinforce St Christopher’s long standing reputation for academic excellence.”
New GCSE grades explained
This year some GCSEs will be graded numerically rather than in the usual A*-C format.
The current letters marking system is being ditched in favour of numbered grades as part of Government reforms.
Maths and English results will be graded with a new scale from 9 to 1, with 9 being the highest grade.
For now, all other subjects will still be graded from A* to G.
The new GCSEs are designed to be harder with new grading system is a way of signalling the exams have been reformed.
The government says the new 9 to 1 grades are be a better way to differentiate between students of different abilities.
