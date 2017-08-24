11:00

Accrington Academy celebrating GCSE results

Students and staff at Accrington Academy are today celebrating their GCSE results, with 53% achieving five or more A*-C grades including a 4 or above in both English and maths, up from 45% last year.

There were additional celebrations for students who achieved the new highest grade 9 in English or maths.

Amongst the top performers were Samiya Iqbal, who achieved a grade 9 in maths and Kelly McDonald, Courtney Jackson, Oliver Hussey, Kyle Holliday and Ellie Barnes, who all achieved grade 9s in English

Andrew O’Brien, Executive Principal of Accrington Academy, said: “I am very pleased that we have continued our improvement at GCSE and that, in doing so, many more of our students will now be able to join our Sixth Form and continue to enjoy their education here. I am particularly impressed by the performance of those students who have achieved the new grade 9 in English or maths”.