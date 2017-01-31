Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bank bosses have announced a branch will close later this year.

Lloyds Bank has confirmed that its branch on Union Road in Oswaldtwistle will close on May 24. Customers are being advised to use the nearby Accrington branch or the post office.

Bosses said the branch only has 46 regular personal and business customers and 90 per cent of these already use other branches or go online.

Lloyds said the branch has been identified for closure because of the changing way customers choose to bank with them.

A spokesperson said: “The majority of customers now regularly use alternative branches or use other ways to bank such as online and telephone banking to complete their banking needs. We also have another branch close by.

“There is an alternative branch available at Accrington and the local post office is a short distance away where customers can manage their day-to-day banking needs.

“We apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause and have informed customers of the closest alternative branches”.