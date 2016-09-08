Accrington Conservative Club arson investigation ends due to lack of evidence

Detectives have ended their investigation into the Accrington Conservatve Club arson.

The former Churchills nightclub on Cannon Street was targeted on May 18 this year and the blaze prompted 50 firefighters from eight crews across East Lancashire to be called to the scene.

Fire bosses said the blaze was started deliberately, however after a four-month inquiry Lancashire Police have now closed the case after they could find ‘no evidence to support a criminal prosecution’. No arrests have been made.

A police spokesperson said: “Following a thorough and detailed investigation, it was found that there was no evidence to support a criminal prosecution and our enquiries have now concluded.”

Two-thirds of the five-storey building have since been demolished, leaving only the Grade II listed front facade on Cannon Street still standing. Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said following the arson that parts of the fire-ravaged building were in danger of ‘immediate collapse’.

Assessments are still being made to determine whether the final third of the building needs to be demolished. More than 120 people have signed an online petition to save it.