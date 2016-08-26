How we use Cookies
Bikers, a hen party and birthday parties in our Time-trip column this week

  • Updated
  • By

Can you spot anyone you know in these pictures from the mid-2000s?

This week’s Time-trip features motorbikers, a hen party and birthday celebrations.

Each week we publish a set of pictures taken by our photographers which appeared in the paper in the mid-2000s.

The pictures appear first on our website and are then reprinted in the paper.

This week our pictures show Danielle Riley’s hen party about to set off for Skegness from the Whittakers Arms, Accrington, and Accrington Motorcycle Club members setting off on their annual pet food run.

We also have two birthday parties - Susan Wainwright’s at Jade Garden Restaurant, and Amy Chambers’ 21st birthday party ready to set off from the Whittakers Arms for Preston.

If you have any pictures you would like us to feature in the column, please send them to us at communities@menmedia.co.uk or via the Accrington Observer Facebook page.

