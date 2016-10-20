Brothers ordered to payback £25,000 over illegal highs imported from China

Two brothers who were involved in the import and sale of illegal highs from China have been ordered to repay a total of £25,000.

Matthew Haining, 25 of Peel Park Close in Accrington, imported the drugs and involved his brother Thomas who supplied the illegal highs to friends.

Father-of-one Matthew Haining made 59 payments to pharmaceutical companies using his name – and the names of family members and friends – to ship the illegal highs into the UK.

Matthew Haining was jailed for five years and ten months in December 2015 after pleading guilty to three counts of evading a prohibition/restriction on the importation of goods.

Thomas Haining, 28, of Grange Close in Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to three counts possession with intent to supply class B drugs and one count of supplying cocaine.

He was given a two-year jail term, suspended for two years.

At a proceeds of crime hearing, Judge Leeming QC has now ordered Matthew Haining to repay a total of £5,025 within three months or face a further four month prison term.

Thomas Haining was ordered to repay £20,650 within three months or face nine months in prison.

Emma Kehoe, prosecuting, told the hearing at Burnley Crown Court on Thursday, October 13: “It’s money that is readily available that was seized by the police.”

The earlier hearing was told that Blackburn Police were alerted by the UK Border Agency after a ‘concerning’ number of parcels were noticed arriving in the UK.

During Matthew Haining’s sentencing hearing, the court was told he initially believed the drugs were legal, but carried on when he realised that they were not.

The court also heard that Matthew Haining paid for the drugs using cash payments through Western Union in China.

Matthew Haining made 11 payments to China under his name and used the name of another person 47 times.

Thomas Haining sold some of the imported class B drugs to friends in ‘street deals’, the court was told.