Domino's given go ahead to open in Great Harwood

The site of a proposed new Domino's takeaway on Queen Street in Great Harwood.

Pizza takeaway chain Domino’s has been given the go-ahead to open in Great Harwood town centre.

Plans were submitted to Hyndburn council to convert the former hairdressers and beauty salon at 92-98 Queen Street into the popular eaterie.

Documents produced by Domino’s reveal how the store will create up to 20 jobs at the unit which has been empty for around 12 months.

No objections were submitted to the council and approval was granted by pla nning officers using delegated powers.

The takeaway will open between 11am and 11pm every weekday, including bank and public holidays.

Peter Holden, president of the Great Harwood Civic Society, said there is plenty of competition from other existing takeaways in the town.

He said: “If you think about it in the 1950s and 1960s we probably had about 30-odd chip shops in Great Harwood and now we have pizza, kebabs, Indian and Chinese. They are like how chip shops used to be in the past.

“We have got that many takeaways that it’s a bit worrying.

“On the other hand we don’t want a shop to stay empty - so it’s a bit of a dilemma.”

In a letter sent to the council, Domino’s said it would ‘create much needed employment opportunities’ in the town.

They said: “In the event that planning permission is granted, the unit will be occupied by Domino’s, the UK’s leading pizza delivery company, and will result in the creation of approximately 20 jobs at a sustainable in-centre location.

“The proposal will bring a vacant unit back into beneficial use, thereby contributing to the vitality and viability of the town centre.”