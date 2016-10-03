Family forced to flee home after suspected arson at house in Church

Firefighters tackling a blaze at the back of a house on Somerset Grove in Church.

A family were forced to flee their home after a suspected arson at a house in Church.

Firefighters from Hyndburn and Blackburn and officers from Lancashore Police were called to Somerset Grove at 9.30am this morning to reports of a fire.

Officers said no injuries were reported and the blaze caused ‘substantial damage’ to the back of the house.

Lancashire Police have now launched an appeal for information.

A spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.30am after a fire had been started at the back of a house on Somerset Grove.

“The fire spread to the exterior wall of the house and caused damage to the rear windows and some smoke damage.

“The victim and the family inside were able to leave the property before the fire service got there.

“The fire service extinguished the fire and we are investigating it now and enquiries are ongoing. It is being treated as arson.”

A Hyndburn fire station spokesperson said: “The fire is being treated as suspicious and a fire investigation is now in progress.

“The fire is thought to have been started at the rear of the house, causing substantial damage to the rear of the property.

“Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used hose reels to extinguish the blaze.”

Anyone with information call police on 101 quoting crime reference number ED1615122.