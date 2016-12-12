Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A gym owner who is bringing Christmas cheer to dozens of less well off families this festive season has completed a gruelling fundraising challenge.

Former rugby league player Mickii Edwards, who runs a gym in Oswaldtwistle, is collecting money so that Santa can give 66 presents to the town’s youngsters, as well as a very special surprise for two particularly deserving families.

The ex St Helens, Oldham and Wales star said his Mickii Edwards Weight Loss Academy has been saving up all year to raise £8,000 to fund the event this Sunday, December 18, run in partnership with Community Solutions and Hope Church Lancashire.

And in a bid to raise the profile of the ‘Make a Difference this Christmas’ appeal, Mickii set himself the task of running 66 miles from Oswaldtwistle to Manchester and back - in a day - a challenge he completed earlier this month.

However, super-fit Mickii, whose motto is ‘Nothing is Impossible’ admitted he ended up running considerably further due to a miscalculation of the route.

He said: “The run was only supposed to be 66 miles and basically I forgot you can’t run on the motorway! Coming back in I had to go through Ramsbottom. I was hallucinating!”

Organisers are still short of their fundraising target, however, and Mickii is asking for help from the community and local businesses to support the festive giveaway event at Hope Metro Church, Oswaldtwistle with donations and sponsorship.

He added: “There will be a nativity play, gospel singers and carol singing. We have collected around £200 of toys for children who don’t get anything, children in care or don’t have much money. We’re getting them a Christmas like any child should have.

“On the 18th they’re going to get a big sack of toys. Santa Claus is going to come in and shout people’s names out. All the kids will get toys. We are also hoping to send two families to Disneyland.”

The Christmas extravaganza event at Hope Metro Church, Watson Street, will run from 5pm to 7pm on Sunday, December 18.

Admission is free and will also include a firework display, Christmas grotto, donkey rides and coffee house.

To help Mickii’s appeal visit https:// www.justgiving.com and search for ‘Make a Difference this Christmas’.