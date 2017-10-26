Boy, 14, arrested on suspicion of murder after man shot dead in Oswaldtwistle

The video will start in 8 Cancel

A boy aged 14 has been held on suspicion of murder after a man was shot dead in Oswaldtwistle tonight.

The teenager was arrested after police were called to reports of a shooting shortly before 8.30pm on Wednesday.

When officers arrived they discovered a 32-year-old man had been shot in the chest at an address on Barnard Close.

The wounded man was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder, Lancashire Police confirmed.

Detectives say they are treating the shooting as an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider community, although extra officers have been deployed to the area.

Detective Inspector Pete Danby said on Wednesday night: “Firstly my thoughts are with the man’s family at this incredibly sad and difficult time. They are being supported by specially trained officers.

“We are in the very early stages of our investigation and have a number of officers on with enquiries.

“We think this was an isolated incident and believe there is no wider threat to local residents, however, we have stepped up patrols in the area to offer some reassurance to the community.

“If you have any information that you think could assist us with our investigation, please contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident reference LC-20171025-1407, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or report any information at crimestoppers-uk.org.