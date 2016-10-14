How we use Cookies
PICTURES: Accrington and Rossendale College students' success celebrated

  • Updated
  • By

A ceremony for graduates was held at Accrington Town Hall

Family, friends and fellow students gathered at Accrington Town Hall to celebrate the success of Accrington and Rossendale College students at the annual Higher Education Awards Ceremony.

In a prestigious event, graduates donned cap and gown for a night of celebration, receiving their awards to great applause.

Charlotte Scheffmann, the college’s Dean of Higher Education, said: “We have had another fantastic year with students achieving so high that we are amongst the best in England and above regional and national averages.

"We have achieved growth in higher education, particularly expanding our work with employers and growth in Higher Apprenticeships. We are so proud of all of our graduates and wish them all the very best in the future.

"I would also like to applaud our higher education staff who have tirelessly delivered and supported our students through their studies. Many of them dual professionals and immensely talented.”

Sue Taylor, Principal of Accrington and Rossendale College added: “The Higher Education Awards Evening is one of the highlights of our academic year. This is our 25th year of celebrating the achievements of our talented graduates.

"This year’s awards saw over 200 of our students presented with degrees and awards validated by Liverpool John Moores University, the University of Huddersfield, the University of Bolton, Buckinghamshire New University and Edexcel.

"Many of our graduates have managed to juggle part-time jobs and parenting alongside their studies, which demands a huge amount of dedication and commitment.”

To conclude the evening, two students were awarded the Joe D’Angelo Student of the Year Award for outstanding progress, they were Victoria Greenwood studying on the Higher Apprenticeship Level 4 in Business and Professional Administration and Jessica Thomas studying on the BSc (Hons) Sports Science and Coaching Studies degree.

Accrington and Rossendale College Scholarships were also awarded on the night to learners who had shown effort and progression in education.

These where the Pilkington Scholarships (awardees Taiba Akhtar, Joshua Barrow, Megan Hillman and Declan West) and Heap, Kenyon, Ormerod Schalorships (awardees Darren English, Claire Mayers and Roeshene Savage).

