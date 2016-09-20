Row as roads chiefs say they WON'T maintain new Hilltop development site

The 12-dwelling development taking shape at the site of the former Hilltop care home in Baxenden

A road through a controversial housing site will not be maintained by highways bosses - after it failed to meet their official requirements.

Twelve homes are being built at the the former Hill Top care home site in Baxenden, but Lancashire County Council (LCC) chiefs have concluded the road does not meet its standards - despite planning permission being granted for the development and building nearing completion.

Following the decision, the developers of the site, off Newton Drive and Manchester Road, have now applied to Hyndburn council to modify planning conditions allowing for the road to be unadopted, or privately owned.

Baxenden Developments Ltd say they want to create a ‘bespoke highways solution’ which ‘will protect the site’s existing trees and character’.

However, Anne McEvoy, of the Christchurch Residents Group, said LCC’s decision put “a very different light” on Hyndburn council’s original planning approval, which followed 75 objections from residents.

She said: “Had this been raised at the time when this planning application went through I think it would have had quite an effect on the decision making. I think it could have changed it. If the roads aren’t maintained properly it could have a very negative effect on the look of the estate.”

However, applicant Ian Grice dismissed the complaint as “a minor matter”.

He added: “I don’t think it merits the interest it’s been given. Doing the road like that will protect the site’s character, it’s a much better fit for the development. It’s a good quality development with houses appropriately priced and we have got a large number of families interested in the scheme and coming into the area.”

An LCC spokesperson said: “We have certain standards which must be met for new roads to be adopted. We were consulted about the development and we provided comment regarding what was required to make the application acceptable for adoption. Unfortunately the application was approved by the planning authority without our recommendations being introduced, and as a result we are not able to adopt these roads.”

Hyndburn council said: “The council is now working with the developer and their agent to ensure the road within the site is well designed and maintained to a satisfactory standard.”