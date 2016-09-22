How we use Cookies
Sixties rebrand of Thursday late night market after "disappointing response"

  • Updated
  • By

Organisers are turning the market into an event after a poor take up from traders

Evening market organiser Kate Furey with the retro 'go-go' bingo

The brains behind Accrington’s late night market say they are suffering from a lack of support from traders.

The new weekly evening market, set up in a bid to revitalise the town centre market trade, is coming to the end of its five-week trial and founders Kate Furey and Evonne Harwood say they are shaking it up for the penultimate week after disappointing turnouts in previous weeks.

Evonne, who runs the Pink Magpie Vintage Emporium on Warner Street, said that they had decided to give this week’s market a 60s retro theme with special ‘event status’ after a lacklustre response from regular market traders.

She said: “We are going to see it through but this week we are trying a different approach.

“We set up to try to encourage local market traders to open and that has held us back because we had to give first referral to the resident traders, however they only did it once and then decided they didn’t want to do it.

“If we had done it on Warner Street it would have been a roaring success, and had the market fully supported it it would be successful.

“It was to give the traders a chance because they are complaining that because of the bus station move their business were suffering.”

More than 50 market hall traders had called for action from the council saying their livelihoods were in jeopardy following the relocation of the bus station from Peel Street to Crawshaw Street.

Evonne – who worked with Kate to run the successful Dickensian and Seaside events in Accrington – said the market had to be run regularly and made accessible to bring it back to life. She said: “It wouldn’t work just once a month it needs to be one a week to try and change people’s shopping habits.

“Unless people start buying local and spending local we are never going to get off the ground.

“Last Thursday we had it stepped up by creating that family atmosphere.”

The market, due to be held on Thursday, September 22, will feature retro ‘go-go bingo’,

vintage stalls, live music, as well as regular craft

and food stalls from 5-9pm.

