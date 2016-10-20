Stanley fans cycle from Blackpool in Wham stadium fundraiser

Accrington Stanley supporters got the fundraising wheels moving with a sponsored ride – raising more than £2,600 for the club.

A group of 11 cyclists undertook a 58km cycle from Blackpool FC’s stadium to Accrington on October 15, as part of the Official Accrington Stanley Supporters Club’s (OASSC) latest fundraising campaign and ahead of the clubs’ clash at the Wham Stadium.

It took the group up to four hours to complete the bike challenge, braving drizzle, some sunshine and the occasional very steep hill – plus a few minor falls along the way.

Rider Mark Brennan, of the OASSC, said: “The fun started at 9am outside Blackpool FC when we draped Blackpool legend Stanley Mortensen in an Accrington Stanley scarf! I’m sure he wouldn’t have minded as it was for a great cause.”

The ‘Pedal Us To Glory’ cycle ride kicked off the supporters’ fundraising campaign ‘Up In Lights’, to fund an electronic scoreboard at Stanley.

The campaign includes raffles, events and sponsorship.

To find out more, contact supporters’ club chairman Peter Leatham on 07802 303886 or email peterjleatham@google mail.com.