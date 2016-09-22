How we use Cookies
UPDATE: Police officer suffers suspected spinal injuries after collision with 'stolen' car

  • Updated
  • By

Two officers were taken to hospital after the crash on Willows Lane at around 5am on Thursday

A police officer has been left with suspected spinal injuries after being involved in a collision with a stolen car.

The incident happened at around 5am on Thursday, September 22 when two officers from the road policing unit were involved in a collision with a red Audi RS6 near to Green Haworth Golf Club, on Willows Lane.

The Audi overturned and the occupants made off from the scene.

The two police officers were taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment. One of the officers remains in hospital with suspected spinal injuries.

The Audi is thought to have been stolen during a burglary at an address in Stacksteads and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen it acting suspiciously prior to the collision.

Sergeant Rob Gomery, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “Our investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the red Audi prior to the collision.

"If anyone saw the Audi or has any information that could assist with our enquiries I would urge them to contact us as soon as possible.”

Two men aged 19 and 22 from Accrington and a 24-year-old man from Blackburn have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and are currently in custody.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 146 of September 22.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Most Read in News

  1. Accrington
    PICTURES: Owner says £1m Accrington trampoline park could open this year
  2. Accrington
    New Accrington police station opens to the public
  3. Peel Park
    Team which 'played a 10-man defence' celebrates reunion 40 years after first game
  4. Accrington
    Man charged with murder of Mohammed Yousaf
  5. Accrington
    Detectives investigating Mohammed Yousaf murder make second arrest

