WATCH: Youths armed with golf clubs try to break down house door

This is the shocking moment a group of youths armed with golf clubs try to break down a house door.

The incident happened on Water Street in Accrington shortly after 9pm on Saturday, August 27 and was captured on CCTV by a local resident.

Lancashire Police said they were called to the scene at around 9.30pm.

A spokeperson said: “We were called to reports that four youths were walking down the street with golf clubs.

“We attended straight away and searched the area, however the offenders had made off.”

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting log number 1530 of August 27.