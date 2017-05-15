Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An investigation has been launched after an allegation that a woman was sexually assaulted in Oswaldtwistle.

Detectives from Lancashire CID are investigating after the woman was reportedly subjected to a sexual assault in a wooded area just off Pot House Lane.

Officers say the incident is reported to have taken place on Sunday, May 14 at around 5.30pm.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “It is thought that both parties are known to each other.

“The investigation is in its early stages and our enquiries are on-going to establish what exactly has occurred. No one has been arrested at this time.”