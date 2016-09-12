Long-standing Accrington market trader hands reins on to son

All Fruits stall in the Accrington Market Hall. L-R: Joshua and Duncan Allton.

A family-run fruit business is set to hand over the reins to a third generation.

The All Fruits stall in the Accrington Market Hall has been a staple of the town centre scene for more than 50 years.

It was set up in 1963 by Kenneth and Marjorie Allton and has been run for over 30 years by their son Duncan.

The 56-year-old, from Oswaldtwistle, is now set to hand over the day-to-day running of the business to his son Joshua after embarking on a three-year theology and biblical studies course at Mattersay Hall college in Doncaster.

Duncan’s wife Alison, 53, who has been working on the stall for nearly 10 years, will also step down to work at a pre-school in Oswaldtwistle.

Father-of-four Duncan said he will miss the day-to-day rigours of market life, but is looking forward to starting his college studies.

He said: “I will miss it and miss the people and the staff. We have started telling people and I didn’t realise how many knew what a theology course was. They have been really encouraging and supportive because it’s a big step for us.

“I have always volunteered in church and now I’m taking it a step further.

“I would love the church to come back to prominence in society and be a part of that.

“It’s a tremendous force for good. I’ve seen a lot of lives transformed in my time as a Christian.”

Duncan, who attends Hope Church in Oswaldtwistle, will study in Doncaster during the week but will return to Hyndburn on the weekends to help out at the stall.

As part of the changes, All Fruits will close its outdoor market stall near Wilkinsons and consolidate the business into the indoor Market Hall.

Duncan said he has full confidence in Joshua to carry on and develop the successful business.

He said: “He does a really good job and has been working on the business since he was 13 so he already has about seven years’ experience and has been full-time for a while.”

Former St Christopher’s High School pupil Joshua, 19, said he is looking forward to the responsibility.

He said: “My dad asked me a while ago if it was something I was interested in and wanted to do. I’m happy to take it over as I know what I’m doing.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge.

“I’m a vegan and want to try and introduce some things into it to help other vegans.”