In pictures: Looking back at celebrations and events

This week’s Time-trip takes a look back at events and celebrations in days gone by.

Each week we publish a set of pictures taken by our photographers which appeared in the paper in the last decade.

The pictures appear first on our website and are then reprinted in the paper.

This week we have a shot of a Rocky Horror-themed fancy dress event to raise money for the SOPHIE fund at Brooks club, Accrington.

There is also a picture of a 38th birthday for Angela Leach at Stanley Street WMC and Katie Ormerod’s hen night at The Calder.

Finally, we have a shot of

Amy Leeming’s 21st birthday party at Brooks Club.

If you have any pictures you would like us to feature, please send them to us at communities@menmedia.co.uk or via the Accrington Observer Facebook page.