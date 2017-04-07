Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This week’s Time-trip takes a look back at youngsters and adults partying in Accrington in 2008.

Schoolchildren and bar-goers alike can be seen enjoying themselves.

In our weekly Time-trip feature, we publish a set of pictures taken by Accrington Observer photographers which appeared in the paper in the 2000s.

They can be seen first on our website and are then reprinted in the paper.

This week’s first picture shows youngsters at an Eid disco at Hollins High School.

In the picture are, from left, Sameera Mahmood, 11, Natasha Rashid, 14, Aneesa Ahmed, 12, Sareena Ahmed, 13, Marium Mahmood, 12, and Sammera Zahur, 12.

We then have a second picture of the same event, at which pupils can be seen partying together.

There are also shots of adults enjoying a night out at Bailey’s Bar.

If you have any pictures you would like us to feature on this page, send them to us at communities@menmedia.co.uk or via the Accrington Observer Facebook page.