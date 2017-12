Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure following an incident in Church.

Police were called to Dill Hall Lane at around 11.45pm on Thursday, December 14, following reports of a ‘sexual offence’.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “It was reported a man had been indecently exposing himself in the street.

“Officers attended and a 24-year-old man from Accrington was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure. He is currently in custody.”