Man charged with murder of Raich Keith Alcock

Christopher Singleton, 36, will appear at Preston Magistrates Court on Saturday

Police on Arnold Street in Accrington for murder investigation.

A man has been charged with the murder of Raich Keith Alcock in Accrington.

Christopher Singleton, 36, of no fixed abode, will appear at Preston Magistrates Court on Saturday, September 24.

Lancashire Police said Mr Alcock, 52, was found collapsed at his home on Arnold Street on the morning of September 6.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he remained in a coma while being treated for a fractured skull.

Mr Alcock, who was a volunteer at the Maundy Relief charity in Accrington, never regained consciousness and passed away on Friday, September 16.

A 44-year-old man from Accrington arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting the murder has been bailed until October 10.

Arnold Street Accrington murder investigation
