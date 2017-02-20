Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been rescued from his house by firefighters and rushed to hospital with ‘severe smoke inhalation’.

Fire crews from Hyndburn and Haslingden were called to Wellington Court, off Wellington Street in Accrington, in the early hours of Monday, February 20.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said they received a 999 call that the house was ‘full of smoke’ and the occupier ‘could not get out’.

A spokesperson said: “North West Fire Control gave life saving advice to the occupier until the arrival of the crews.

“The male was rescued by fire fighters wearing breathing apparatus and was treated at scene by paramedics before being rushed to hospital for severe smoke inhalation.

“The cause of the fire is thought to be smoking materials.”

The incident comes less than a day after a house was left ‘severely damaged’ after a serious fire in Rishton.

Two crews from Hyndburn fire station were called to Chapel Street at around 4pm on Sunday, February 19.

Firefighters arrived to find the mid-terraced house ‘heavily smoke logged’. and used six breathing apparatus and hose reels to extinguish the blaze in the living room on the ground floor.

A fire station spokesperson said: “The house has been severely damaged by smoke and heat luckly no one was in the house at the time. The fire is thought to have started accidently.”

No injuries were reported.