Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young man has been jailed for having sex with an underage girl.

Amir Choglay picked the victim up from Accrington bus station before taking her to a friend’s house to have sex with her, a court heard.

The 22-year-old, of Blackburn Road, Accrington, was reported to police the next day and initially denied the offence.

However he confessed after being challenged with DNA evidence.

Choglay pleaded guilty at Burnley Crown Court to sexual activity with a child and was jailed for two years and five months.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years and given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

Phillip Boyd, prosecuting, told the court how the victim contacted Choglay via social media and he picked her up at Accrington bus station.

The court was told how when they had first met he said he was 20 years old and she claimed to be older than her actual age.

Mr Boyd said Choglay had ‘borrowed’ the house from a friend and they had stayed there overnight.

When the complainant returned home the next day the police were informed of his actions.

Choglay told officers that they had ‘kissed intimately’ but didn’t have sex, however he later accepted the offence after being confronted with DNA evidence.

Mohammed Nawaz, defending, said Choglay believed the victim was 16 or 17 years old ‘for quite some time’ before he later received a text message from a person stating her real age.

Mr Nawaz told the court: “For a period of time the defendant believed her to be significantly older than that.

“This was an isolated incident. There hadn’t been any previous attempt at contact with a sexual nature or any particularly grooming.

“The defendant comes from a very decent family. He has brought great shame on his family. He is deeply ashamed and remorseful. He has no previous convictions of this type or anything as serious as this.”

The court heard how Choglay is currently serving a jail sentence for a separate conviction of breaching a restraining order.

Sentencing, Judge Jonathan Gibson told Choglay: “You have no previous convictions for sexual offences and your plea indicates some remorse.

"You are still relatively young at 22 and this is effectively your first custodial sentence.”