Police are trying to trace a man who is wanted in connection with a church burglary in Accrington.

Damage was caused to the inside of Peel Street Baptist Church in Accrington at around 11pm on February 20 and several items were stolen.

Police said Steven John Rawcliffe, 31, is also wanted in connection with another burglary at a hair and beauty salon on February 13 and an attempted burglary at a hairdressing business, both in Blackburn, on February 15.

He is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall with brown hair.

He is from Blackburn but thought to have links to Accrington, Oswaldtwistle, Rishton, Nelson and Burnley.

PC Paul Corris, community beat manager for Blackburn Town Centre’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We would like to find Steven John Rawcliffe and would urge anybody who knows where he may be to contact us as soon as possible.

“Similarly we would urge Mr Rawcliffe himself, if he sees this appeal, to hand himself in.”

Anybody with information ashould call police on 101 or email BlackburnTC.NPT@lancashire.pnn.police.uk, quoting log number ED1702410.