Hyndburn has expressed its grief and sorrow towards the victims of the horrific Manchester Arena terror attack.
At least 22 people have been killed and 59 injured after a suspected terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena.
Thousands of gig-goers were packed into the venue to see American singer Ariana Grande when the explosion happened.
Multiple witnesses reported hearing “huge bangs” at the venue shortly after the US singer’s gig finished at around 10.30pm on Monday evening.
The area around the arena was swamped with police and emergency services and approach roads were cordoned off.
Minutes later eyewitnesses described seeing people “running and screaming” from the arena, with some covered in blood.
Greater Manchester Police say that children are among the dead.
Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said it was believed that the attacker - who died at the scene - was carrying an improvised explosive device.
Hyndburn Fire Station spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the incident in Manchester last night and with all of the emergency services who responded.”
Accrington Stanley posted on Twitter: “Our thoughts this morning are with all that have been affected with the events in Manchester last night.”
Hyndburn Labour parliamentary candidate Graham Jones said: "Horrific events in Manchester last night. An event attended by young families. Devastating. Heartbreaking. Hard to find words.
"Hard to comprehend. My thoughts are with the victims, their families and also the emergency services at this time.
"All campaigning at every level including leafleting and canvassing has been suspended out of respect. Regrettably I can't stop a Royal Mail delivery this morning.
"The news coming through of the victims is just awful."
Kevin Horkin, the Conservative candidate for Hyndburn, also expressed his sympathy and called for an immediate cessation of election campaigning.
He said: "Our hearts go out to the innocent victims of this atrocity and our sympathy and support to their families and friends at this dreadful time. For the emergency services who dealt with this terrible event we express our admiration and support."
Mayor of Hyndburn Coun Peter Britcliffe said: "All our thoughts and prayers here in Hyndburn go out to the victims, families and friends of those caught up in last nights shocking bomb outrage at the MEN Arena.
"These are difficult days and it is so easy for those with murder in their hearts to choose soft targets like these innocent people leaving a concert.
"These terrorists must never be allowed to succeed and we all need to be more vigilant than ever at this very sad time. It is almost impossible to believe that this could happen just 22 short miles away."
A Rishton St Peter and St Paul’s Parish Church spokesperson said: “Prayers for those killed and injured in Manchester last night, for those who mourn and those who strive to bring healing and comfort.”
Norden High School and Sports College in Rishton posted on their Facebook page: “Our thoughts are with those affected by the attack in Manchester. If any of our pupils needs support today, please see a member of staff.”
Swarms of armed police were joined by a bomb disposal unit as teams from across the region worked to secure the area and help the injured.
Greater Manchester’s new mayor Andy Burnham described last night’s atrocity as ‘an evil act’ and echoed council leader Sir Richard Leese in saying that Manchester will pull together ‘because that’s what we do’.
Were you or one of your loved ones at the concert? Call our newsdesk on 0161 211 2977 or contact us at accringtonobserver@menmedia.co.uk.
Manchester Arena terror attack
6pm, Monday, May 22
Doors open at Manchester Arena in the north of the city centre. US pop singer Ariana Grande is on the bill for a sell-out concert at the 21,000-capacity venue. Fans, many of them teenage girls, excitedly share selfies as they wait for the show to begin.
10.30pm, Monday, May 22
Multiple reports of an explosion heard inside the Manchester Arena following an Ariana Grande concert.
10.35pm, Monday May 22
Greater Manchester Police said they were called to the venue at around 10.35pm and closed roads around the area.
12am, Tuesday, May 23
A heavy presence of armed police officers and other emergency services is visible in the area surrounding Manchester Arena and Victoria Station
Police declare major incident
After confirming there were 'a number of fatalities and several injured', police confirmed a major incident.
12.20am, Tuesday, May 23
A bomb disposal unit was seen arriving at the scene. A controllled explosion was later carried out in Cathedral Gardens, but officers confirmed that it was abandoned clothing, not a suspicious item.
US singer Ariana Grande confirmed safe
Ariana Grande's spokesperson confirmed the singer is safe following the explosion at Manchester Arena.
12.43am, Tuesday, May 23
Scores of patients were rushed into A&E at the Manchester Royal Infirmary. Hospitals later reported being overwhelmed and said they could only treat the most seriously injured.
19 dead, 50 injured in 'terror attack'
GMP have released a statement. It says: "So far 19 people have been confirmed dead, with around 50 others injured. This is currently being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise."
1.37am, Tuesday, May 23
Those at Wythenshawe A&E department described scenes of 'chaos' in the major trauma unit as dozens of patients arrived at the hospital. Again, they were asked to make way for serious emergencies.
1.50am, Tuesday, May 23
Facebook switched on its 'safety check' feature for Manchester after the explosion.
It allows users to connect with friends and loved ones during a crisis.
1.55am, Tuesday, May 23
National Rail said Victoria Station will remain closed all day on Tuesday. The station was evacuated earlier and all lines were closed.
2.15am, Tuesday, May 23
Prime Minister Theresa May said her thoughts are with the victims and families of those affected in "what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack".
2.30am, Tuesday, May 23
Theresa May suspended her General Election campaign. Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron also cancelled a planned campaign trip to Gibraltar. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said it was a “terrible incident”
2.40am, Tuesday, May 23
The Government will hold an emergency Cobra committee later on Tuesday.
3.00am, Tuesday, May 23
GMP Chief Constable Ian Hopkins held a press conference during which he confirmed that 19 people have died and 50 others were injured.
3.05am, Tuesday, May 23
An emergency hotline has been set up for anyone worried about their friends and relatives. It is 0161 856 9400.
4.00am, Tuesday, May 23
Northern Rail say Victoria Station was to remain closed all day on Tuesday.
It is unlikely to re-open until Wednesday morning at the earliest.
6.15am, Tuesday, May 23
Council leader Sir Richard Leese said there is no intelligence to suggest there is a further threat to Manchester.
There will be a heavy armed police presence in the city centre today.
6.45am, Tuesday, May 23
GMP Chief Constable Ian Hopkins confirms 22 people were killed in the attack, including children.
The attack was carried out by a lone suicide bomber.