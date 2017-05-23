Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hyndburn has expressed its grief and sorrow towards the victims of the horrific Manchester Arena terror attack.

At least 22 people have been killed and 59 injured after a suspected terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena.

Thousands of gig-goers were packed into the venue to see American singer Ariana Grande when the explosion happened.

Multiple witnesses reported hearing “huge bangs” at the venue shortly after the US singer’s gig finished at around 10.30pm on Monday evening.

The area around the arena was swamped with police and emergency services and approach roads were cordoned off.

(Photo: Joel Goodman)

Minutes later eyewitnesses described seeing people “running and screaming” from the arena, with some covered in blood.

Greater Manchester Police say that children are among the dead.

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said it was believed that the attacker - who died at the scene - was carrying an improvised explosive device.

Hyndburn Fire Station spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the incident in Manchester last night and with all of the emergency services who responded.”

Accrington Stanley posted on Twitter: “Our thoughts this morning are with all that have been affected with the events in Manchester last night.”

Hyndburn Labour parliamentary candidate Graham Jones said: "Horrific events in Manchester last night. An event attended by young families. Devastating. Heartbreaking. Hard to find words.

"Hard to comprehend. My thoughts are with the victims, their families and also the emergency services at this time.

"All campaigning at every level including leafleting and canvassing has been suspended out of respect. Regrettably I can't stop a Royal Mail delivery this morning.

"The news coming through of the victims is just awful."

Kevin Horkin, the Conservative candidate for Hyndburn, also expressed his sympathy and called for an immediate cessation of election campaigning.

He said: "Our hearts go out to the innocent victims of this atrocity and our sympathy and support to their families and friends at this dreadful time. For the emergency services who dealt with this terrible event we express our admiration and support."

(Photo: Joel Goodman)

Mayor of Hyndburn Coun Peter Britcliffe said: "All our thoughts and prayers here in Hyndburn go out to the victims, families and friends of those caught up in last nights shocking bomb outrage at the MEN Arena.

"These are difficult days and it is so easy for those with murder in their hearts to choose soft targets like these innocent people leaving a concert.

"These terrorists must never be allowed to succeed and we all need to be more vigilant than ever at this very sad time. It is almost impossible to believe that this could happen just 22 short miles away."



A Rishton St Peter and St Paul’s Parish Church spokesperson said: “Prayers for those killed and injured in Manchester last night, for those who mourn and those who strive to bring healing and comfort.”

Norden High School and Sports College in Rishton posted on their Facebook page: “Our thoughts are with those affected by the attack in Manchester. If any of our pupils needs support today, please see a member of staff.”

Swarms of armed police were joined by a bomb disposal unit as teams from across the region worked to secure the area and help the injured.

Greater Manchester’s new mayor Andy Burnham described last night’s atrocity as ‘an evil act’ and echoed council leader Sir Richard Leese in saying that Manchester will pull together ‘because that’s what we do’.

Were you or one of your loved ones at the concert? Call our newsdesk on 0161 211 2977 or contact us at accringtonobserver@menmedia.co.uk.