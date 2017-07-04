Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A church is celebrating after receiving a six-figure lottery grant for a major conservation and renewal project.

Medieval St Bartholomew’s Church in Great Harwood has received confirmed funding of up to £117,700 from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) towards works on the nave and north aisle roofs.

It is reward for work by church members who have organised many fundraising events over the last few years as part of their ‘Raise the Roof – Rebuild, Repair, Renew’ project.

The grant will also be used towards levelling the floor in the nave of the church, which mainly dates back more than four centuries.

At the same time, the opportunity is being taken to remove a small number of pews at the back to create additional space, enabling the church to be used for more community activities.

Project leader David Harrison expressed their gratitude at the grant award.

He said: “We are absolutely delighted that the Heritage Lottery Fund have confirmed their support with this grant.

"We can’t thank them, the Allchurches Trust and the Hedley Trust enough for their contributions.

“The church has been at the centre of the town’s heritage for over half a millennium and it’s great feeling to know that we are now a step closer to preserving it for another century.

"The roof has been a major cause for concern for some considerable time and this has included raining in and slates falling off the roof.

"The internal alterations will remove potential hazards such as steps within the church and make it safer and more accessible to a greater number of people.”

It is expected that the work will start within the next two months, enabling the building to re-open in time for Christmas.

The project also aims to carry out structural repairs in addition to stripping and re-slating the roof.

Physical accessibility will be improved internally by levelling the floor, installing a ramp and increasing the area available for community groups.