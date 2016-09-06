Men found with stab wounds in Accrington 'may have been injured elsewhere' - police

Two men who were found with ‘serious’ stab wounds in Accrington are believed to have sustained the injuries elsewhere.

Police were called by the ambulance service to attend Abbey Street shortly before 9pm on Monday, September 5 following reports they had been flagged down near to The Swan pub.

The two men, both aged 26, had suffered stab wounds to their legs and torso.

They were both taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital for treatment and police have described their injuries as ‘serious but not thought to be life threatening’.

Officers now believe both men had suffered the injuries in Haslingden before travelling over to Accrington where they were found.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “It is thought they may have come about their injuries at an industrial estate area in Haslingden before driving to Accrington where they were seen by the ambulance.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.”

The North West Ambulance Service said they were called at 8.49pm and found two men at the scene with ‘slash wounds’.

Sue Stark, landlady of The Swan pub, said she was on her way to the shop when she saw the aftermath of the incident and described the scene as ‘pandemonium’.

She said: “Monday nights are quiet for us and I was nipping to the shop when I saw two lads flagging down a private ambulance.

“They must have called the paramedics and the police, it was pandemonium.

“It took about 15 minutes for the traffic police to come out.

“The CID were still there after I had closed up and gone to bed.”

One eyewitness said at least two people had been attacked and around six police cars and vans and ambulances were at the scene.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 1485 of September 5.