Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Organisers of the Hyndburn Business Awards are delighted after more than 400 nominations flooded in for nearly 200 businesses and individuals.

Firms and individuals were nominated for the categories of the Stonehouse Logic Award, Customer Friendly Business and Pride of Hyndburn.

Those nominated now have until midnight on Tuesday, April 25 to complete their application forms, on which they can decide which of 13 other awards they would also like to be considered for.

It is only the second year for the accolades to be handed out and Rob Carder, from organisers Enterprising People, said: “We have received more nominations – 414 – than I can remember getting from anywhere where we have run business awards.

“This just goes to show how important the awards are for people in the Hyndburn area and I am looking forward to finding out about the many businesses and individuals that have been put forward.

“As well as business nominations, we had 21 different suggestions for the new category Pride of Hyndburn, an award which acknowledges the work that people do for their community.”

Once completed forms have been received members of the independent judging panel, which includes a representative from the business that is sponsoring the category, will draw up a shortlist.

The finalists will be announced in early May and the ballroom at Accrington Town Hall will once again be the setting for the presentation evening on Tuesday, June 13.

Rob added: “If you or your business has been nominated, please complete the entry form. If anyone has any queries please email rob@enterprisingpeople.org.uk.”