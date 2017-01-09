Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorcyclist has lost one of his legs after a ‘serious collision’.

Police said the 30-year-old, who was riding a Suzuki Bandit 600 bike, ‘failed to negotiate a roundabout’ at the Rising Bridge junction and ‘collided with some street furniture’.

The man, from Leyland, suffered ‘serious injuries’ including the full loss of one of his legs.

The incident happened at around 4.40pm on Saturday, January 7 at the junction of the A56 and A680 and the road was closed for three hours while specialist officers attended the scene.

Officers have now launched an appeal for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Sergeant Malcolm Bell, of the Roads Policing Team, said: “The motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries as a result of this collision and we are determined to piece together exactly what caused it.

“We would now appeal to anybody who saw the collision, or saw the motorcyclist in the moments before it happened, to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 938 of January 7.