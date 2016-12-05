Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aston Martin and Bentley are among the most prestigious names in motoring. The two famous British brands today compete in the luxurious GT sector, defined for more than a decade by the Bentley Continental GT. It’s facing stiff competition from the new Aston Martin DB11 though, a svelte and seriously speedy V12 that should prove a stern rival to the powerful Speed edition of Bentley’s 12-cylinder GT car.

Against the clock, there’s nothing in it. The Bentley’s 626bhp W12 gives it 26bhp more than the V12 DB11, but it’s half a tonne heavier as well. Add in four-wheel drive and both delivered a 4.0-second 0-60mph time on our damp test track. The Aston’s roar also sounded more exciting, although you may tire of it when cruising.

At speed, the DB11 is comfortable, but it will transmit more lumps and bumps from the road surface. The Continental GT is extremely composed at high speeds and it’s more settled in town as well – although the tables are turned on twisting roads.

We found the DB11 to be much more involving, with faster and more engaging steering plus beautifully balanced handling that makes it a joy to drive. The Bentley is much heavier and you’ll soon start to feel this. The nose will push wide in tight turns and the light steering doesn’t give you anything like the same sense of reward.

The Aston edges it for overall interior appeal. The leather-lined interior is modern and the infotainment system is excellent. It’s borrowed from Mercedes, and it shows: it’s very comprehensive. The Bentley does fight back with its sumptuous luxury and feeling of substance, but the infotainment system is woeful.

Both have rear sears but only the Bentley’s are genuinely usable. It has a boot almost twice as long as the DB11 too, making it the more practical choice. The Bentley is also quieter when cruising – it’s eerily quiet at high speeds.

Dare we call the Aston good value? It costs £14,000 less than the Bentley, and better retained values mean it will be worth 15% more than the Continental after three years. That’s another £31,000. Both will be hugely expensive to run – they are 12-cylinder GT cars, after all – but our figures show the DB11 is £33,000 cheaper than the Continental for private buyers over three years. Wow.

The Bentley may now be a teenager but it still feels premium, comfortable and refined. Performance is colossal too, in all weathers. Its ageing infotainment and numb handling are no measure for the more sporting DB11, though. It’s a sharper, more exciting car that, quite simply, is one of the best Aston Martins ever.

1: Aston Martin DB11

Engine size 5.2-litre turbocharged V12

List price £154,900

Target Price £154,900

Power 600bhp @ 6500rpm

Torque 516lb ft @ 1500rpm

0-60mph 4.0sec

Top speed 200mph

Gov't fuel economy 24.8mpg

CO2 emissions 265g/km

2: Bentley Continental GT Speed

Engine size 6.0-litre turbocharged W12

List price £168,900

Target Price £168,900

Power 626bhp @ 6000rpm

Torque 605lb ft @ 2000rpm

0-60mph 4.0sec

Top speed 206mph

Gov't fuel economy 19.3mpg

CO2 emissions 338g/km