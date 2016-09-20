The best hybrid cars on sale in 2016

It’s only about a decade and a half since the very first hybrids started appearing on Britain’s roads. Since then, they’ve grown and grown – and today, they make up a mature and serious segment within the car market.

They might still get referred to under the blanket catch-all of ‘alternative fuel’, but hybrids are part of the mainstream. So it’s not just a case of buying one to prove a point – like everything else, there’s good and bad in the market. Here’s our Top 10 – along with a couple we’d suggest you avoid.

1: Volkswagen Passat GTE

The Passat GTE is first and foremost a superb family vehicle with a top-notch interior and loads of room – especially in the estate model. Add a power train that gives you 30-plus electric-only miles and the ability to cover 1000 miles with just one fill-up on the way, and you have the definitive hybrid of the moment.

2: Audi A3 e-tron

Not dissimilar to the VW Golf GTE (see below), the A3 e-tron rides with more sophistication and has a seriously premium interior. It costs, but if your employer is stumping up you won’t half reap the rewards.

3: Toyota Prius

The original hybrid is now on to its fourth model – and each has been more efficient than the last. These days, too, it’s about more than low emissions – it’s as roomy, well made and pleasing to drive as a family car should be.

4: BMW i3

Batteries weigh a lot, but with its carbon-rich structure the futuristic i3 is not a heavy car. It’ll do a good hundred miles on a charge, and you can get it with a petrol generator to take you further still.

5: Volkswagen Golf GTE

This is not just a plug-in Golf – it’s a plug-in Golf GTI. The traditional petrol-powered version is a little more entertaining, but this one is still a blast – and with a range of 30-plus miles in EV mode, it’s a whole lot cheaper to run.

6: Volvo XC90 T8

Futuristic looking inside and out, the new XC90 offers 49g/km efficiency in plug-in hybrid form – as well as dishing up some serious performance. You get what you pay for – code for you pay a lot, but what price the future?

7: BMW i8

The words ‘electric supercar’ no longer sound like they come from the ‘concrete parachute’ school. The i8 is one of the main reasons for that, combining heroic efficiency with driving skills to rival the Porsche 911.

8: Mercedes C 300 h

The latest C-Class is a work of art inside and in hybrid form it’s one of the best small execs to drive – as well as only kicking out 94g/km.

9: Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

One of the biggest jewels in Mitsubishi’s crown, the plug-in Outlander has become a huge hit among SUV buyers – in no small part due to the fact that it costs no more to buy than the equivalent diesel.

10: Toyota Yaris Hybrid

Roomy, well kitted and agile around town, the Yaris shows small cars car work as hybrids too. Cabin materials and ride quality are off the pace, but if you want a hybrid supermini look no further.

Two to avoid:

Infiniti Q50 Hybrid

The Q50 uses hybridisation to add performance rather than to cut running costs. But even with 359bhp it’s not as good to drive as some rivals, and heavy depreciation will soon wipe the smile from your face.

Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid

An eye-catching emissions figure is all very well, but a diesel Cayenne is better to drive and cheaper to buy than the S E-Hybrid. It’ll probably use less fuel, too.