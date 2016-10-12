The top ten best sub-£30K SUVs

Move over traditional family hatchbacks; SUVs now make up Europe’s biggest automotive sector, with all the major players offering a contender across a wide range of budgets.

Buyers can’t get enough of these models’ ease of driving, high seating positions, practical load areas and versatile cabin layouts. Choices of five or seven seats, plus appealing chunky styling, are yet further bonuses.

Here we count down our top 10 sub-£30k SUVs – some of which cost a lot less.

10. Kia Soul 1.6 CRDi Connect Plus

List price £17,700

With its jacked-up hatchback looks, the Kia Soul boasts the tough looks and elevated driving position that buyers in this sector desire without going the whole SUV hog. It’s well priced, spacious and has plenty of kit, although the engine range isn’t especially efficient.

9. Kia Sorento 2.2 CRDi KX-1

List price £28,795

Kia’s large Sorento seven-seater has practicality by the bucket-load, with a flat-folding third row to further boost the versatile luggage area. The sole engine is a 2.2-litre diesel, which has plenty of muscle if not the best refinement.

8. Audi Q3 2.0 TDI SE

List price £27,690

The Audi Q3 is a premium-badged SUV, with classy cabin and elevated price tag to match. Its driving characteristics will appeal to enthusiastic motorists, and running costs are reasonable as well.

7. Suzuki Vitara 1.6 SZ-T

List price £16,249

The archetypal budget SUV, the Suzuki Vitara is compact but spacious inside, with generous equipment levels and a comfortable and reassuring drive. Only the unusually high petrol engine emissions for this class strike a bum note.

6. Renault Kadjar 1.5 dCi 110 Dynamique Nav

List price £22,095

This cousin of the award-leading Nissan Qashqai costs less to buy yet is nearly as good to drive. The cost-cutting is more obvious when it comes to cabin quality and kit levels, though.

5. Mazda CX-5 2.2 Skyactiv-D 150 SEL Nav

List price £24,995

A well equipped car that's very practical, with lots of kit and room for five people. The boot is big, too. We best love the Mazda CX-5 in 2.2-litre Skyactiv-D diesel form, as it’s strong, refined and efficient, with impressively low CO2 emissions. Drab cabin plastics are the model’s main downfall.

4. BMW X1 sDrive 18d SE

List price £27,440

There is plenty of choice with BMW's smallest and cheapest SUV, and some get four-wheel drive as well. The practical, premium BMW X1 is at its best in two-wheel-drive form with the cheapest diesel and base SE trim.

3. VW Tiguan 2.0 TDI 150 SE Nav

List price £28,035

What a great family car! The VW Tiguan justifies its high price with a smart and practical cabin and a great drive. It’s at its most cost-effective in SE Nav trim with a mid-range diesel engine, which brings sat-nav, cruise control, three-zone climate control and the more comfortable seats.

2. Nissan Qashqai 1.5 dCi N-Connecta

List price £23,810

The former top-rated SUV has slipped to second, but it’s still an impressive contender. Nissan’s Qashqai – which is What Car? magazine’s small SUV of the Year 2016 – offers a superb blend of driving dynamics, practicality and affordability. It just can’t compete with the new successor to the crown…

1. Seat Ateca 2.0 TDI SE

List price £22,930

Seat’s first-ever SUV has an excellent breadth of talent, and shoots straight to the top of our list. The just-launched Ateca is simply the best SUV for less than £30,000, thanks to its roomy cabin, class-leading handling and appealing prices.

And two SUVs on the horizon:

Peugeot 3008

Its predecessor was an impressive machine, so the forthcoming all-new Peugeot 3008 bodes well. It arrives in January with a bold new look and plenty of high-tech features.

Skoda Kodiaq

Another one due for the New Year. This seven-seater \u001F– Skoda’s first ever – promises space for seven adults as well as a great blend of ride comfort and cornering control. Expect very competitive pricing as well.