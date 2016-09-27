How we use Cookies
Bentley reveals its fastest ever four-door car

W12 S hits 202mph – making it Bentley’s fastest ever four-door

You’re looking at the fastest four-door ever to wear a Bentley badge. The Flying Spur W12 S uses a 626bhp, 605lb ft version of the familiar W12 engine to achieve a 0-62 time of 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 202mph.

The engine’s huge output is put down through all four wheels, and enhanced suspension helps control the car’s 2.5-ton mass – improving its handling, says Bentley, with no loss of comfort.

Talking of comfort, the interior is detailed with various unique trims and finishes as well as a sports steering wheel. On the outside, you get 21” alloys in a choice of styles as well as a rear diffuser and a unique gloss finish to the radiator, and the options list includes carbon ceramic brakes with red or black calipers.

None of this is going to come cheap, naturally. Bentley hasn’t yet said how much the W12 S is going to cost, but the base W12 is £154,900 so start there and add the number you first thought of.

