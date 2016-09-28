How safe is your car? Cars that did not get a five star rating revealed

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Mercedes E Class and the Peugeot 3008 are the latest cars to secure a top five-star safety rating.

The cars were tested in Brussels under the strict EuroNCAP tests, which smash the car into barriers and poles to find out how safe they are in the event of a collision.

The idea is to rate cars for drivers and their familes to guide them when making a purchase.

Scores are then given for how well they protect drivers, passengers and child occupants. These scores are added to the amount of safety features the cars have and how much they protect a pedestrian if they were to hit one.

Every new car in the UK is tested using the criteria, with one star ratings the lowest possible. While still road legal, any car with a one star rating is deemed unsafe by the EuroNCAP team.

What is the safest car in the UK?

The car that keeps adult occupants the safest is the Alfa Romeo Giulia, which scored an incredible 98% in the test this year.

The safest car for children is a joint title held by the Peugeot Traveller, Toyota Proace, Renault Trafic, Vauxhall Vivaro and Citroen Spacetourer - which all scored 91%.

What is the worst car for safety in the UK?

Micro cars perform particularly badly on the tests, with imports from abroad such as the Aixam Grossover GTR scoring one star. However, some, like the Club Car Villigar, scored zero stars on the test. Although rare, they should be avoided if you worry about safety.

But how safe is your car?

Each year the test is updated, meaning it is more difficult to pass. For example, cars without lane departure warnings and speed assistance systems will find it impossible to get a five-star rating in 2016, but they may have got one in previous years.

2016 cars rated

If your car was introduced in 2016 chances are it has a five-star rating. The only exceptions to this are the Kia Niro - the small family car was rated at four stars after scores of 57% and 59% in pedestrian safety and safety assist features respectively.

A four star rating means the car is still particularly safe - and the Suzuki Baleno also scores four stars when chosen with the Safety Pack feature. That is because of a score of 43% in safety assistance equipment.

However, the standard Suzuki Baleno scores just three stars due to a lack of lane assistance and speed assistance.

The only other car not to score five stars was, surprisingly, the Toyota Hilux. Again this was because of a lack of safety features compared to other cars.

2015 cars rated

In 2015 just five cars failed to secure four stars when tested. The sporty BMW Z4 received three stars after scoring 69% on adult safety and 61% on passenger safety.

The Renault Trafic and Vauxhall Vivaro vans scored three stars each with identical scores of 52% for adult safety, while the Fiat Panda Cross was given three stars with 50% scores in pedestrain safety and safety assistance features.

However, the lowest-scoring car in 2015 was the Lancia Ypsilon, which scored two stars and received just 44% on adult safety during tests. During the crash test, EuroNCAP says: "Protection of the rear passenger dummy was poor for all critical body areas except the neck, protection of which was rated as weak."

Four star cars included:

Opel Karl

VW Caddy

Audi TT

Nissan Navara

Mini Clubman

Mitsubishi L200

Hyundai i20

Mazda2

Fiat 500X

Mazda CX3

Mazda MX5

2014 cars rated

A total of nine cars recieved just three stars in 2014 including the Dacia Logan, Peugeot Partner and Citroen Berlingo vans, Suzuki Celerio, MG 3, Citroen C-Elysee and the Nissan e-NV200 Evalia.

Popular French small car, the Peugeot 301 also scored three stars, as did fellow French family car, the Renault Megane. However, the Megane was later reassessed and scored four stars.

Four star cars in 2014 are listed below. If your 2013 car is not on the list, it secured five stars.

Kia Soul

Smart Fortwo and Forfour

Mini Cooper

Renault Twingo

Vauxhall Corsa

Toyota Aygo

Citroen C1

Peugeot 108

Hyundai i10

Kia Soul EV

Citroen C4 Cactus

Ford Tourneo Courier

2013 cars rated

The rare Mercedes Citan Kombi and the Nissan Evalia both scored just three stars in 2013, while eight cars scored four stars.

VW T5

Dacia Sandero

BMw i3

Nissan Note

Ford EcoSport

Vauxhall Adam

Mitsubishi Mirage

The rest scored the top five-star rating during 2013.

Pre-2013 cars rated

Dacia Duster

The lowest scoring car in 2012 was the Jeep Compass, which was awarded just two stars.

There were a number of three-star cars in 2012 including the Hyundai H-1, Peugeot Expert, Fiat Scudo, Citroen Jumpy, Dacia Lodgy, Citroen C1, Peugeot 107 and Toyota Aygo.

The Dacia Duster scored just three stars in 2011, with a low rating for pedestrian safety and safety assistance systems.

The Citroen Nemo also scored three stars, while the Chinese-built Landwind CV9 scored two stars in 2010.

Four star cars:

MG6

Renault Fluence

Fiat Panda

Chysler Voyager

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Citroen C-Zero

Mitsubishi IMIEV

Peugeot iOn

Geely Emgrand EC7

Kia Picanto

Jaguar XF

Mazda CX-7

Seat Exeo

Volkswagen Amorak

Kia Venga

Nissan Cube

Nissan Micra

My car got four stars, what should I do?

Do not worry if your car does not have five stars, it is still incredibly safe. The tests are designed to go above and beyond road legality and that means even a three star rating is safer than many cars from before 2009.

Often a lower rating is simply a piece of missing safety assistance equipment, but you can check your car's report on EuroNCAP.com.