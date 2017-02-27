Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Many millions of cars later, we look back at six that we feel really made a difference, changing the way we thought about the car and transport. Who knows what cars we will add to this list in the future?



1908 Ford Model T

If you had to pick a car that first got the masses mobile, this would be it. It wasn’t that the Model T was an exceptional car, but it was just made in such high volumes. The rolling production line meant cars could pour off the line – so long as they were black. When it went on sale in 1908 the Ford cost the equivalent of about $20,000 in today’s money. But the efficiencies of production reduced this to the equivalent of $4200 by 1923. Eventually it was built in 12 countries covering four continents, with a public reach even further than that.



1948 Jaguar XK120

Just after WWII, Britain was a country victorious but exhausted, with rationing still in place and the money all spent on winning the war. What a time, what a place, to launch a beautiful new sports car with a twin-cam straight-six engine capable of 120mph. Even the price wasn’t too out of reach – it was a masterstroke by Jaguar, and it remains one of the most beautiful cars ever made.

1957 Fiat 500

Today we have lots of clever city cars, often running on electric power, but for 1957 this was a work of genius. It may have been tiny but it had some of the biggest brains behind it. The twin-cylinder engine was designed by Aurelio Lampredi, a Formula One engine designer, while the bodywork was created by Dante Giacosa. It’s still a car that can go and park anywhere in any city, only now it would turn even more heads.



1959 Lotus Seven

This is the car from which both Lotus and Caterham built their reputations. A car of immense simplicity and minimalism, but a car so successful that it was banned from numerous race series for being too dominant. If you want to see Colin Chapman’s minimalist philosophy in action – watch a Lotus Seven.



1970 Range Rover

First there was the Jeep, then there was the Land Rover. And, until 1970, it was felt that all you needed to go off-road was simplicity and ruggedness. Then Range Rover launched in 1970 and everyone realized what they really wanted to do was go off-road in luxury. The luxury SUV class was born. After all, if you’re going to cross the Outback or the Sahara – why not do it in style?



2006 Audi R8

Audi didn’t exactly have a long history of making barnstorming sports cars, so the R8 came as a surprise, albeit a very welcome one. At last, there was a viable and financially feasible alternative to the Porsche 911. It sounded great, handled beautifully and looked like no other. Honda produced the NSX but Audi produced what many consider to be a superior mid-engined supercar, the R8. It’s GR8. Sorry.