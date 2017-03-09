Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A headteacher has paid tribute to a former religious education teacher following his death from cancer.

Frank Meehan joined Mount Carmel Roman Catholic High School in Accrington as head of the religious education department in September 2009, switching schools in August 2015 to be closer to his home in Ormskirk.

The father-of-seven died on March 1 with his family by his bedside after a short battle with cancer, aged just 53.

Headteacher Xavier Bowers said he was a ‘much loved and respected’ ex-colleague and teacher.

He said: “Frank was an inspirational teacher and leader who was much liked and respected by pupils, parents and staff.

“Frank was always a good friend to all his colleagues, and a larger than life character in school. His knowledge of scripture and the teachings of the Catholic Church was vast but he had a way of explaining things to staff and pupils in a simple way that all of us could understand and relate to.

“Frank had a fantastic sense of humour and always had a funny story or joke up his sleeve.

“He regularly planned and led moving liturgies and school Masses for pupils and staff. The highlight perhaps being, when Bishop Brain attended school to say Mass and officially open our school chapel.”

Before his death Mr Meehan had been working as a teacher at Latham High School in Skelmersdale.

Mr Meehan’s funeral took place at St Anne’s RC Church, Ormskirk on March 6.

Mount Carmel closed early on Monday to enable staff and pupils to attend his funeral as they had so many staff and pupils who were deeply saddened by the news.

Mr Bowers added: “We took the decision with permission to close the school as a mark of respect. The church was absolutely packed and it was really well represented by three schools, his current school Latham High, ourselves and his earlier school St Bedes and many pupils and staff, current and former were in attendance.

“We have had so many comments about the impact he had on pupils’ lives. His wife Laura wanted to express her sincere thanks for all the lovely messages. It’s a very difficult time for her and the family and we ask that we keep them in our thoughts and prayers.”

St Mary’s RC Parish Church in Oswaldtwistle remembered Mr Meehan in their prayers on the first Sunday in Lent.

He leaves his wife Laura and seven children.