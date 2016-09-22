How we use Cookies
Murder probe arrests after death of Accrington man

Raich Keith Alcock died 10 days after he was found with a fractured skull

Arnold Street in Accrington. Picture from Google Maps.

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found collapsed at his home with a fractured skull.

Raich Keith Alcock, 52, was found on the morning of Tuesday, September 6, at his home on Arnold Street in Accrington.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he remained in a coma for treatment.

However police said he never regained consciousness and sadly passed away on Friday, September 16.

Detectives investigating the circumstances of Mr Alcock’s death now believe that he was the victim of an assault at his home in the early hours of September 6 and have launched a murder enquiry.

A 36-year-old man from Accrington has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 44-year-old man from Accrington has been arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting the murder.

Both remain in custody for questioning.

Detective Inspector Tim McDermott said: “This is a tragic incident and I would offer my deepest condolences to Mr Alcock’s family and friends.

“I believe there are people in the Accrington area, particularly people who frequent the town centre, who will have information that will help us understand what happened to Mr Alcock and I would urge them to make contact with us.

”Anyone with information can contact police either by calling 101 and quoting log number 1185 of September 7 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11 or online at crimestoppers.org .

