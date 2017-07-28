Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family of Mohammed Yousaf and community leaders say ‘justice has been done’ after his killers were jailed for life.

Mr Yousaf’s brother Mohammed Shabir, from Accrington, said murderers Muhammed Arif and his lover Rukhsana Bibi had ‘targeted, used and abused’ him for his trusting nature.

He told the Observer their actions had ‘destroyed’ families and the long sentences were fitting for their crimes.

Speaking after the sentencing hearing Mr Shabir, 40, said: “It was a complete shock to hear all that they had done and planned.

"We never knew anything about it until the trial happened. I had seen them in Accrington but I didn’t know them personally.

"I never knew they were hanging around with my brother.

"He was a very straightforward person, he wouldn’t think twice about trusting people and he trusted these people who murdered him.

“They targeted him because he was an older man, they used him and abused him. They have destroyed a lot of families.

“But those sentences they have got, that is a loud and proud message out there for them - I am very pleased with the result and what the judge came out with.

"It does bring some peace.”

The father-of-six added: “I am very pleased with the result and that we have justice for what they did to my brother.

“He was very highly thought of, he was a great guy my brother, we were very close. I miss him a lot and there will be no-one who will take his place.”

Mr Yousaf had lived on Craven Street in Accrington for over 30 years, and regularly attended the Higher Antley Street and Grimshaw Street mosques in Accrington and also the Scaitcliffe Community Centre.

After his death Coun Abdul Khan described him as ‘one of the nicest chaps you could ever meet’.

Spring Hill ward councillor and family friend Munsif Dad said justice had prevailed. He added: “When he was murdered the community was very shocked, they were very touched by his death.

“We know Mr Yousaf and we know his killers. They were welcomed into the community in Accrington.

"They way they planned and executed the plan, we couldn’t believe that those two people who he trusted very closely would do that to him.

“It’s horrible, in a small, very close knit community in Accrington that this has happened.

"Mr Yousaf is in our prayers and in our thoughts and we will continue supporting the family.

"They have gone through a lot and now there is a verdict I hope they can put him to rest and live the best they can.”

He added: “As a community we are pleased that justice has been done because these people needed to be held to account and they have been, it was very important for the family.

"The sentences speak for the awful crime they committed.”

Life for evil pair who plotted murder

Two ‘greedy’ lovers who plotted the murder of a ‘vulnerable’ man in order to profit financially from his death have been jailed for life.

Muhammed Arif, 45, bludgeoned father-of-two Mohammed Yousaf to death as he slept in bed in his rented flat in Accrington last September in a ‘brutal and cowardly’ act.

Arif, of Washington Street, Accrington had planned the murder with his lover, and Mr Yousaf’s new wife, Rukhsana Bibi, 38, and together they had persuaded him to take out a life insurance policy worth £244,000 that would have benefited Bibi.

Both had denied the charge of murder but were unanimously found guilty by the jury at Preston Crown Court after a five-week trial.

Bibi, of Wood Street, Todmorden, cradled her head in her hands in the dock as she was told through a translator she had been found guilty of murder while Arif stared straight ahead as Judge William Davis said his children ‘would not see their father for many years’.

Mr Yousaf, 65, sustained 12 ‘significant lacerations’ to his head which were caused by ‘blunt force trauma’ and a craft knife stab wound to his neck in the attack, the court was told.

He had recently returned from a two-month trip to Pakistan but was found dead by his landlord at his home on Granville Street on the morning of September 21.

Sentencing both to life imprisonment with Arif to serve a minimum of 32 years and Bibi 28 years behind bars, Judge Davis told the court the pair’s ‘cruel act’ had ‘shattered’ the lives of three families.

He said: “Mr Yousaf’s family has obviously been destroyed and there are now two disadvantaged adult children of his who have lost their father who quite clearly doted on him.

“And all, I am satisfied, because you were greedy, you found a vulnerable old man and over many months you planned to take the money that he had readily available and then engineered a position whereby he had life insurance on which you could claim when he died. Die, that is, at your hands.

“The two of you were people Mr Yousaf trusted. He could not have imagined the two of you were planning his death. This is a case of murder for monetary gain with many aggravating factors.

“Mr Arif you are the one who actually committed this brutal and cowardly act, bludgeoning an old man to death as he slept in his bed.”

With respect to Bibi, Judge Davis told the court that he would make a reduction in her sentence as she was not the one who had committed ‘that bloody violence’ but that she had ‘engineered the situation’ so that it could come about.

Arif’s wife, Amna Arif, 43, also of Washington Street, earlier admitted at Preston Crown Court conspiring to pervert the course of justice by giving false statements to the police about her husband’s whereabouts over the weekend of September 17 and 18 when the murder took place.