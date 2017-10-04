Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Accrington rental housing development has been recognised at The Sunday Times British Homes Awards ceremony.

Woodnook received a Highly Commended Award in the Outstanding Placemaking category. It was one of two awards for Placefirst, along with its West End One site in Morecambe.

Placefirst created the 131-home Accrington neighbourhood of family homes by transforming three streets of Victorian terraced houses.

Managing director David Smith-Milne said: “We are thrilled that our efforts to create homes, unlike anything else in the rental sector, have been recognised.

"At the heart of the Woodnook development is a new village square and a park – open spaces for getting together, playing out and enjoying the sunshine, which is all within easy walk of shops, schools and public transport.”

Woodnook was delivered in partnership with Hyndburn council, whose senior officer Sarah Whittaker said: “These are genuine, quality homes, created for local people as a true alternative to purchasing their own property and it was a real privilege to see their success recognised.”