The destruction of a bus shelter has been described as “senseless vandalism”.

The incident on Bolton Avenue, Huncoat happened at around 8pm on Thursday, November 16.

Lancashire Police said a witness saw a ‘group of lads throwing a bin at the bus stop’, smashing three windows.

A spokesperson said: “There were a group of between five and seven lads and a couple were possibly aged between 16 and 18.

“The council have been informed so they can come and repair it.”

It is the second bus shelter to be damaged in the last fortnight after a previous incident at the junction of Burnley Road and Spout House Lane.

Ward councillor Eamonn Higgins said: “What can you say? There’s just no excuse. It’s just senseless vandalism.

“Most of the bus shelter is made of perspex but there were a few panels with glass in and those are the ones they’ve damaged.”