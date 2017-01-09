Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A brand new soft play centre is set to open this year at Hyndburn Leisure Centre.

Half of the sports hall at the centre, on Henry Street in Church, is to be converted to accommodate a new four-storey soft play area, which will include a baby zone and a toddler zone, along with a main play area suitable for children up to 11 years old.

But four of the playing courts in the sports hall are set to be lost as part of the conversion as site managers Hyndburn Leisure Trust seek to manage a £350,000 reduction in council leisure funding by April 2018.

Steve Tanti, chief executive, said they hope the development will attract more families, schools and nurseries to the centre.

He said: “This is great news for families and children in the area - soft play areas are extremely popular and this new one is set to be a fantastic facility for both play and learning.

“The leisure centre already provides lots of activities for children, and this new soft play area is set to bring in new parents, carers, childminders, nurseries and schools with their children.”

Steve added: “With our external funding continuing to reduce year on year, Hyndburn Leisure must continue to develop innovative ideas like this to create new income streams.

“Four courts in the sports hall will be converted as part of the redevelopment, but we are confident we can still provide space for the majority of our users on the remaining four courts and in other parts of the building.”

The centre will remain open while work is completed, and bosses say there will be minimal disruption with the remaining half of the sports hall open while work is ongoing.

The new soft play centre, set to open in the Spring, will be open seven days a week and available for a range of activities including parties.

Hyndburn Leisure Trust is also inviting potential users of the facility to send in their ideas for naming the play centre.

Trust chiefs say they will consider all ideas, and if they select one of the names provided by their customers they will give the winner a free family pass for a month when they open.

Details of how to send in a name suggestion can be found on the leisure centre’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HyndburnLeisureCentre .