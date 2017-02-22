Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Accrington’s biggest swimming pool has reopened after a 12-week refurbishment.

Hyndburn Leisure Centre’s pool has undergone ‘major improvements’ including new tiles, ceiling and a depth reduction to create a new training pool. Bosses said as well as improving the facilities, the centre has also been made more cost and energy efficient.

The pool hall was officially opened on Monday night by members of Accrington Swimming Club, who have been long term users of the centre.

A club spokesperson said: “It’s great to be back after a few weeks away. Our members have been looking forward to this for weeks now, with tonight our first session back in the pool.

“The refurbishment looks great and has really given the building a lift.”

Investment for the refurbishment works was provided by Hyndburn council, the Prospects Foundation and Hyndburn Leisure Trust (HLT).

Steve Tanti, chief executive of HLT, has thanked pool users for their patience and said the new facilities will allow a wider range of activites to take place. They are also adding extra ‘learn to swim’ programmes because of rising demand.

He said: “Hyndburn Leisure Centre is now over 40 years old, and we understand that customers want to swim or exercise in a modern environment. We are exploring all options to upgrade our facilities and are delighted with the opportunity to upgrade the pool hall.

“We hope customers are happier with the way the pool hall looks and we really appreciate their patience whilst we have been closed.

“We’ve introduced a new swimming pool programme, expanded our range of swimming lessons and hope to introduce some new water-based fitness classes in the training pool.

“These are all positive outcomes which wouldn’t have happened without the refurbishment. We’d like to thank Hyndburn Borough Council and the Prospects Foundation for funding the scheme.”

Coun Ken Moss, portfolio holder for leisure, said the council has continued to invest in leisure facilities.

He said: “Despite the government continuing to reduce the local government settlement, we recognise the importance of encouraging our residents to be physically active which is why we continue to try to fund the development of facilities where we are able to do so.”