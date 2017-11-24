Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Oswaldtwistle library is set to reopen within three months once ‘staffing issues’ are resolved, a meeting has heard.

The library was mothballed nearly a year ago but will reopen as a ‘new and improved’ community facility early next year.

The controlling Conservative group at Lancashire County Council pledged to reverse plans to close libraries across Hyndburn as part of their election manifesto earlier this year.

Last week, campaigners were left celebrating after county hall chiefs confirmed they would continue to fund Rishton library.

Coun Peter Britcliffe said he was ‘very confident’ that the library will reopen soon.

Speaking at a recent Oswaldtwistle area forum meeting of which he is chairman, he said: “Various works have taken place, including the new windows. The heating system has been upgraded and the thing that’s holding it back now are staffing issues.

“But I’m very confident that within the next 12 or 13 weeks we will have the library open again. It shows that every cloud has a silver lining. It’s good to know that it will be opening better than it was.”

Gayle Knight, creative director of the Civic Arts Centre, said it was ‘great news’. She told the meeting: “The very latest that it will happen is April 1 next year but they are hoping to get it done sooner.

“They are going to employ one full-time and one part-time member of staff and they also want to have a ‘Friends of’ group which fortunately we already have semi-formed because of the campaigning that’s been done.

“I think what’s holding it back is that they are waiting to get someone in place. As soon they have that person, they will open the doors and it will be fine.

"It’s good news. It’s a shame that it has been closed for a year.”

A meeting has been organised at the Civic Arts Centre at 1pm on Thursday, November 30, for volunteers to sign up and help at the library.

Gayle said: “It will be a meeting to go through what the various roles are and to look at who wants to get more involved.

"Even though Lancashire County Council are reopening it, it will still need considerable commitment from the people who use it as well in running groups and helping organising activities.

“Fortunately we have got a bit of money in the pot because of the fundraising and campaigning that we’ve been doing so there is a bit for events when it opens.”