How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Nights out at the Crown and the Oaklea Tavern in our bygone days Time-trip column

  • Updated
  • By

Our weekly delve into the Accrington Observer's photo archive

VIEW GALLERY

This week’s Time Trip features drinkers enjoying a well earned night out at a pair of Accrington pubs back in 2006.

Each week we publish a set of pictures taken by our photographers that appeared in the paper in the mid-2000s.

They appear first on our website and are then reprinted in the paper.

This week our pictures feature two groups of punters at the Oaklea Tavern, on Whalley Road, and another pair of drinkers having a ball at the Crown pub.

Locals out enjoying their drinks in the Oak Lea Pub, Accrington in 2006

If you have any pictures you would like us to feature in the column, send them to us at communities@menmedia.co.uk or via the Accrington Observer Facebook page.

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Detectives investigating Mohammed Yousaf murder make second arrest

A 37-year-old woman from Todmorden has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder

Previous Articles

Residents warned after spate of burglaries in Great Harwood and Altham

Police are linking the break ins which took place in the early hours of the morning

Related Tags

Organisations
Facebook
Places
Accrington

Most Read in News

  1. Accrington
    PICTURES: Owner says £1m Accrington trampoline park could open this year
  2. Accrington
    New Accrington police station opens to the public
  3. Peel Park
    Team which 'played a 10-man defence' celebrates reunion 40 years after first game
  4. Accrington
    Man charged with murder of Mohammed Yousaf
  5. Accrington
    Detectives investigating Mohammed Yousaf murder make second arrest

Most Read

  1. Accrington
    PICTURES: Owner says £1m Accrington trampoline park could open this year
  2. Accrington
    New Accrington police station opens to the public
  3. Peel Park
    Team which 'played a 10-man defence' celebrates reunion 40 years after first game
  4. Accrington
    Man charged with murder of Mohammed Yousaf
  5. Accrington
    Detectives investigating Mohammed Yousaf murder make second arrest

Most Recent

Accrington Observer

Journalists

Stuart Pike
Deputy editor specialising in politics
Alex Bell
Crime
Bethany English
District reporter
Beth Abbit
Court reporter
Jon Macpherson
Reporter
Kate Watkins
Reporter specialising in communities
Garth Dawson
Photographer and columnist