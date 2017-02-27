Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

NOMINATIONS open next week for the Hyndburn Business Awards.

Sixteen categories will be keenly contested from Creative Business to Sole Trader, Apprenticeship to Community Business.

All the nominees will be put forward for the Beacon Award for the most inspirational business.

Last year’s awards proved to be a huge success with hundreds of entries being received and judges given a tricky task to decide who should win the coveted trophies, designed by local pupils.

Rob Carder, from organisers Enterprising People, said: “The awards generated a feelgood factor. Hyndburn is such a wonderful place to live, work and visit and we are working to make the second awards an even bigger success.

“Our aim is to recognise and celebrate the enterprising businesses and people that make Hyndburn great.”

A new category Pride of Hyndburn will be presented. Nominations for Customer Friendly Business must be made by a third party. To nominate visit http://www.hyndburn businessawards .co.uk/ from March 7 to April 18. The presentation will again be held at Accrington Town Hall in June.