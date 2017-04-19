Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Norden High School has confirmed the departure of headteacher Tim Mitchell after five years in the role.

Mr Mitchell stepped down from the role at the end of the Easter term.

The announcement comes just one month after bosses confirmed the Rishton school would become an Academy in September.

They will join the multi-academy trust United Learning which runs Accrington Academy.

In a letter to parents, chair of governors, Elaine Lockwood, said: “After five years in the role, he has decided that the time has come to leave Norden High School and Sports College in order to pursue opportunities elsewhere and, with the school set to join United Learning in September, he felt that now would be the best time for a change in leadership.

“On behalf of the governors at Norden, may I thank Mr Mitchell for his service to our school, record our appreciation of his professionalism, commitment and integrity during his time here and wish him every success in the future.”

Mrs Lockwood said United Learning will provide ‘interim leadership support’ during the summer term.